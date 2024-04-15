Various News: Best Of TNA 2007 Playlist, Brew City Wrestling Spring Fever Card

– TNA has released a Best of 2007 playlist on TNA+. The pplaylist includes the following:

* Lethal Lockdown: Team Christian Cage vs. Team Sting (Lockdown 2007)

* Texas Death Match: Chris Harris vs. James Storm (Sacrifice 2007)

* Kurt Angle vs. Christian Cage vs Rhino (TNA Impact 6/28/07)

* Kurt Angle vs. Jay Lethal (No Surrender 2007)

* TNA Knockouts Gauntlet: (Bound For Glory 2007)

* Kurt Angle vs. Sting (Bound For Glory 2007)

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Team 3D (Genesis 2007)

* Ladder Match: Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian (Genesis 2007)

* Booker T and Sting vs. Kevin Nash and Kurt Angle (Genesis 2007)

* Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong (Turning Point 2007)

– Brew City Wrestling has an updated card for their Spring Fever show on April 19th. You can see the card below for the Waukesha, Wisconsin show and find out more here.

* Brew City Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship Match: Ethen Matthews vs. Drake Daniels

* Brew City Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Guilty By Association vs. Brothers of Funstruction

* Baxter Belafonte vs. Jack Sirius

* Elks Lodge 400 Championship Match: Chucky Bates vs. Brock Hall