Bestia 666 Says He’s Exiting NWA

January 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bestia 666 Image Credit: MLW

Bestia 666’s time in the NWA is at an end. The luchador posted to Instagram to announce that he will no longer be part of the company going forward, as you can see below.

Bestia, who last competed for the company at NWA Samhain, wrote:

“Going forward,
I will no longer be a part of the NWA.

I want to thank Billy Corgan and everyone in the company for the opportunity to be a part of it the last few years.

I wish the NWA the absolute best. Thank you for everything.”

