Beth Phoenix Recalls Edge Having I Quit Match At Extreme Rules 2022 On Little Sleep

Edge wrestled Finn Balor in an I Quit match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, and Beth Phoenix recently noted that he did it on essentially no sleep. Edge and Balor worked a 30 minute match at the PPV that saw Phoenix involved in the finish when Rhea Ripley used the threat of a Con-Chair-To to her to get Edge to quit. Phoenix spoke about the match on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and revealed that due to his filming commitments for Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, he didn’t get any real sleep before the match. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On the scheduling of the show: “Percy Jackson filming was booked, it was butted right up to the pay-per-view, the I Quit match. That was in Philadelphia on pay-per-view. And so Adam had to fly all the way from Vancouver to Philadelphia overnight, basically not sleep, and then have a 40-minute match with Finn Balor which was an I Quit match.”

On getting his ring gear to him: “I flew his gear, everything that he needed for the match, I flew it from Asheville to Philadelphia and met him at 11 o’clock in the morning pay-per-view day after he had been filming Percy Jackson for like two weeks and charter flight straight to Philadelphia. Basically, he laid down in the hotel for about 30 minutes, and then we had to go to the building and then put the spool thing together.”