Updated Betting Odds for WWE Stomping Grounds
– BetOnline sent us the following betting odds for the main matches at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019. Currently, Seth Rollins is the heavy favorite to retain his Universal title over Baron Corbin. Also, Kofi Kingston is favored to beat Dolph Ziggler and retain his WWE Championship.
For the women’s title matches, Becky Lynch is favored to beat Lacey Evans at -400. Also, Bayley is favored to get the win over Alexa Bliss.
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 on Sunday, June 23. The event will be held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin
Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10)
Baron Corbin +525 (26/5)
Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler
Kofi Kingston -950 (2/19)
Dolph Ziggler +500 (5/1)
Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans
Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)
Lacey Evans +250 (5/2)
Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss
Bayley -500 (1/5)
Alexa Bliss +300 (3/1)
Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns -150 (2/3)
Drew McIntyre +110 (11/10)
