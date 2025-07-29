Updated Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online shared the following bettings odds with 411 for the show, which airs Saturday and Sunday on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

WWE Men’s Undisputed Championship Match

John Cena: +200 (2/1)

Cody Rhodes: -300 (1/3)

Note: Initial lines had Rhodes -250 and Cena +170. Current odds give Rhodes a 75% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Gunther: +140 (7/5)

CM Punk: -180 (5/9)

Note: Initial lines had Punk -300 and Gunther +200. Current odds give Punk a 64% likelihood of winning the belt.

Women’s World Championship Match

Naomi: -1500 (1/15)

Rhea Ripley: +400 (4/1)

Iyo Sky: +750 (15/2)

Note: Initial lines had Naomi -500, Ripley +275 and Sky +400. Current odds give Naomi a 93.8 % likelihood of retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton: +350 (7/2)

Jade Cargill: -600 (1/6)

Note: Initial lines had Cargill -500 and Stratton +300. Current odds give Cargill an 85.7% likelihood of winning the belt.

Men’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio: -200 (1/2)

AJ Styles: +150 (3/2)

Note: Styles opened -450 with Mysterio +275. Current odds have switched favorites giving Mysterio a 66.7% likelihood of retaining the belt.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria: -200 (1/2)

Becky Lynch: +150 (3/2)

Note: Initial lines had Valkyria -150 and Lynch +110. Current odds give Valkyria a 66.7% likelihood of winning the belt.

Men’s United States Championship Match

Solo Sikoa: -140 (5/7)

Jacob Fatu: +100 (1/1)

Note: Odds give Sikoa a 58.3% likelihood of retaining the belt and remain unchanged from where they opened.

Men’s Tag Team Championship Match

Andrade & Rey Fenix: +130 (13/10)

Wyatt Sicks: +150 (3/2)

Fraxiom: +250 (5/2)

DIY: +500 (5/1)

The Street Profits: +700 (7/1)

Motor City Machine Guns: +1000 (10/1)

Note: Odds Andrade & Fenix a 43.5% likelihood of winning the belt.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Judgement Day: +400 (4/2)

Alexa Biliss & Charlotte Flair: -700 (1/7)

Note: Initial lines had Judgement Day +350 while Bliss & Flair were -600. Current odds give Bliss & Flair an 87.5% likelihood of winning the belt.

Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso: -1500 (1/15)

Bron Breaker & Bronson Reed: +600 (6/1)

Note: Odds give Reigns & Uso a 93.8% likelihood of winning the match.

Tag Team Match

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll: -700 (1/7)

Drew McIntrye & Logan Paul: +400 (4/1)

Note: Initial lines had Orton/Jelly Roll -300 and McIntryre/Paul +200. Current 0dds give Orton & Jelly Roll an 87.5% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

Sami Zayn: -250 (2/5)

Karrion Kross: +170 (17/10)

Note: Odds give Zayn a 71.4% likelihood of winning the match.