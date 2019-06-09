wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Streaming Secret Show Today on IndependentWrestling.TV
June 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Beyond Wrestling is streaming its latest show on IndependentWrestling.TV today. The “Secret Show” will stream at 3 PM ET and airs from Boston, Massachusetts. It is described as follows:
SOLD OUT! Beyond Wrestling debuts at Ned Devine’s in historic Faneuil Hall right in the heart of Boston, MA on Sunday afternoon, June 9th!
No Match Announcements. The entire event will be a surprise!
