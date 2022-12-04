wrestling / News
Bhupinder Gujjar Wants To Be The First Indian Impact World Champion
December 3, 2022
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Bhupinder Gujjar spoke about his goals for Impact Wrestling, including becoming the first Indian World Champion for the company.
He said: “My goal is the World Championship, for sure. Because as far as I know, we don’t have any Indian guys who have won any kind of titles. So that’s my biggest goal, too. To be the World Champion for IMPACT. I know have to go a long way. But I’m ready to do it. I’m ready to. I almost had my Digital Media Title.“
