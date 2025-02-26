Bianca Belair Comments On WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Loss

Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on last night’s Raw, and Belair posted to social media to reflect on the loss and her reign. The duo lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of the show.

Belair posted to her Twitter account to comment on the match, writing:

“Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you. Our tag team division is ——…and I love that yall see that! even Liv & Raquel —

I can end this reign saying I am so proud!

WE did That! It’s bittersweet.

But like someone said “Don’t cry because it’s over… smile because it happened” …Sis is Tired from putting that werk in but It’s Mania season and it’s only the beginning for us… this ain’t OVA!

Now on to #EliminationChamber with my sis

@TheTrinity_Fatu #GlowEST #ESTofWWE”