Bianca Belair Recalls ‘Huge Milestone’ of Appearing WWE 2K24 Cover

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Bianca Belair spoke about appearing on the cover of WWE 2K24 last year, along with Rhea Ripley, which she called a ‘huge milestone’.

She said: “It’s a huge milestone. I remember seeing Becky Lynch on the cover and thinking, wow, she’s such an icon, she’s the GOAT, like everything is changing. So now, fast forward a couple of years later, and it’s not just one woman on the cover, but it’s two women on that cover, and I’m on the cover with Rhea Ripley. It’s amazing. I mean, for one … it’s an ego boost, right? But that’s not really what it’s about. We’re representing this division. We’re representing how far it’s come and how much it’s evolving to not just have one woman, but to have two. To be on there with Rhea Ripley, it was a surreal moment.“