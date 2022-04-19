Biff Busick & Danny Burch Focusing On Singles Careers Post-WWE

Biff Busick, who was called Oney Lorcan in WWE, had a chat with MuscleManMalcolm. During the conversation, Busick discussed his time in WWE and focusing on his singles career (via Wrestling Inc).

On his time with WWE: “Man, I loved it,” Busick said. “I’ve watched wrestling since I was three years old. One of my first memories ever was Hulk Hogan vs. André The Giant at WrestleMania 3. You know, I always wanted to wrestle for the WWE. It’s funny, when I first started to train to be a wrestler, I didn’t know that independent wrestling existed. I just thought it was WWF and WCW. When I discovered independent wrestling, it was cool, but still the goal was to get to the WWE.

“When I got there, man, it was – I don’t want to sound corny, but it was my dream come true. This was my dream I’d wanted to do my entire life, and then you know, I achieved it, and to be there it was awesome. To train at the Performance Center with guys like Norman Smiley, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, there was so many great minds to learn from. It’s a time in my life that I’ll always hold dear to my heart.”

On not teaming with Danny Burch for now: “They put us together as a team and I thought we made it work,” Busick said. “Me and Danny didn’t really know each other beforehand. We weren’t really best friends or anything. We were kind of just two bald guys that they threw together. It’s funny, we had one match in Chicago at NXT TakeOver, and we weren’t really being used on TV a lot, so when we came out, the fans kind of didn’t react. I didn’t blame them at all, we were just two kind of bald guys coming out with mean, ugly faces.

“At the end of the match, I thought the crowd gave us a standing ovation and kind of earned their respect. So that’s another moment in time that I’ll always remember very fondly. Unfortunately, Danny had the injury with his shoulder, and we got stripped of the titles. I think now, we’re kind of going our separate ways as singles competitors.

“Danny’s still healing from his shoulder injury, and I think for now we’re going to stick to doing singles, but you can never say never. We could reunite one day and bring the team back together, but I wish Danny nothing but success in his singles run, and hopefully, we can bump into each other again one of these days.”