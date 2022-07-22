wrestling / News
Biff Busick Taking Time Away From In-Ring Performance
Biff Busick is taking some time away from the ring, making the announcement Friday on Twitter. Busick, the former Oney Lorcan, posted to his Twitter account and announced that he will be taking time away from his in-ring work, writing:
“If you have contacted me about bookings, I apologize if I haven’t immediately gotten back to you. I’ve decided to take some time away from performing in the ring. Thank you.”
Busick’s last in-ring performance was at Beyond Please Come Back III: Beyond Wrestling Vs. Wrestling Open in June. He was released from WWE in November of last year.
— BIFF BUSICK (@_starDESTROYER) July 22, 2022
