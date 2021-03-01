wrestling / News
Big Cass Comments On In-Ring Return, Releases New Shirt to Benefit Charity
Big Cass, aka CaZXL, took to social media on Sunday to comment on his return to the ring over the weekend. As reported last night, Cass returned to the ring for the first time since late 2019 at Lariato Pro Wrestling’s show that was taped for Impact! Plus.
Posting to his Twitter account, Cass wrote about his return:
“After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me #StraightOuttaStep12″
Cass also has released a new shirt with a “Straight Outta Step 12” logo, which will benefit charity. All proceeds from the shirt will be going to the Herren Project, a national nonprofit that provides aid for addiction recovery.
— ZXL (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021
