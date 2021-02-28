wrestling / News

Big Cass Makes His Return to Wrestling

February 28, 2021
Big Cass made his return to wrestling at the Lariato Pro Wrestling show on Saturday night. The show was taped for IMPACT+. Cass hasn’t wrestled since 2019. He had a series of personal issues and backstage incidents that led to his departure.

Doc Gallows tweeted a video of Big Cass’ return.

