Big Cass Makes His Return to Wrestling
February 28, 2021 | Posted by
Big Cass made his return to wrestling at the Lariato Pro Wrestling show on Saturday night. The show was taped for IMPACT+. Cass hasn’t wrestled since 2019. He had a series of personal issues and backstage incidents that led to his departure.
Doc Gallows tweeted a video of Big Cass’ return.
Live @LariatoW @TheCaZXL returns!!!! @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore @TalknShop pic.twitter.com/kDPsmBldCQ
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) February 28, 2021
