Big Cass Gets Into Backstage Incident With Joey Janela & Fight With Pat Buck At WrestlePro Show

PWInsider reports that there was a backstage incident involving former WWE star Big Cass at the WrestlePro show Saturday night in Rahway, NJ. The show was a farewell show for owner Pat Buck, who was wrestling his final match for the promotion following his recent signing with WWE as a producer.

Cass was booked to be a surprise during the show’s battle royal, but was reportedly acting “aggressive and erratic” backstage, leading to him being expelled from the Rahway Rec Center where the show was taking place.

Cass was said to have had several incidents backstage, including confronting Joey Janela, apparently over Janela’s run-in with Enzo Amore at a Blink-182 concert a few months ago. According to one source, Cass slapped Janela. Oddly enough, Cass and Janela both worked the Northeast Wrestling show on Friday night with no incidents at all.

WrestlePro’s Kevin Matthews tried to defuse the situation with Cass backstage, though Cass was said to remain loud and belligerent towards Janela. Wrestler Dan Maff, who is known for his professionalism backstage, then told WrestlePro that if they weren’t able to calm Cass down, he would get involved in the situation. WrestlePro ultimately moved Maff and Janela to a private room to prepare for their match against each other.

Following all of this, Cass accused several people in the locker room of stealing his sweater and threatening many that he would “take care” of everyone in the locker room.

Cass ended up in another backstage area where SCU and Pat Buck were working on putting together their match. He continued to accuse everyone of stealing his stuff and being threatening, going as far as to ask Buck, “What are you going to do, tough guy?” before spitting in his face. This led Buck to punch Cass in the face, knocking him the floor, where Buck grabbed him and controlled him until other wrestlers removed Cass from the room. Bizarrely enough, Cass reportedly was asking why he was hit and what was going on after being punched.

WrestlePro then asked several police officers who were at the show to escort Cass out of the building.

The general consensus in the locker room was that Cass was extremely unprofessional, particularly since he had been trying to redeem his reputation in the business and had been given an opportunity by WrestlePro. Many wrestlers backstage were so angry that the belief is that they would have thrown Cass out themselves had he remained in the locker room.

Many were also sympathetic to Buck who was put in a tough position to have to defend himself on a night that was important to him personally.

But that’s not all. Cass apparently remained outside the venue after being kicked out, and allegedly had his car searched by local police. Some fans witnessed Cass sitting on the sidewalk, loudly talking to himself. This led to authorities calling an ambulance to take Cass to the hospital.

Cass was, of course, released from WWE in 2018, and has been dealing with many personal issues including having a seizure in December of 2018 and battling depression and anxiety.