Big Damo On Whether He’s Open to a WWE Return, Could See Himself Coaching

Big Damo recently weighed in on whether he would be interested in a return to WWE, keeping his lines of communication open with the company and more. The former Killian Dain spoke with Cultaholic for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he would ever return to WWE with Triple H in charge: “Never say never. I know it’s a cliched response. I left for a reason, there was a difference in what they were looking for at the time. I aged out slightly from what they were looking for. Things have changed. Could that be something down the line? Maybe. Could be something where Sanity could return? Who knows. I love Axel Tischer, I love Eric Young, they became my brothers in the ring and outside.”

On situations in which he’d potentially return: “Never say never. If it was a case of reuniting the band, who knows. In terms of where I am right now, I’m in a position where I can pick and choose my life and my career. I get to come and see my family on a regular basis. I never realized how important that was until during COVID, I spent two years not being able to see my family. To be able to pick and choose and get to work with fantastic companies like PROGRESS and a variety or companies like Black Label, DEFY, WrestleCon, Starrcast. I’ve had crazy experiences, stuff I never expected to do. To be able to pick and choose has been awesome. Being able to say no to work has been something that’s refreshing. You go for six years, ‘yes sir, no sir,’ that’s no problem, you’re a cog in the wheel, but when it comes to getting to choose what I can do and if I don’t fancy something, I don’t have to do it. That’s something I never thought would be possible.

“For right now, I’m very happy where I am. If a call happens down the line, then let’s hope it’s for the right reasons and for the right ideas. Who knows, when I’m ready to retire in five, ten, fifteen years, if they came and asked me to be a coach, absolutely. I was a coach before WWE, a coach during WWE, I got fired as a coach, I was coaching the young talent. It is something I’m passionate about. I really like helping younger talent, people who love this and have passion for this. I do my best to help and that’s something I could see myself doing down the line. When it comes to producing, I’m not so sure, but coaching, I could see myself doing.”

On keeping a line of communication with WWE: “There’s always been contact because I got on very well. There is a lot of people in the hierarch there, from the very top to my immediate superiors who are incredible people. I’m very lucky. A lot of them are good people and great at their job. Hunter, I had a great relationship with him, I love working under Hunter. I hope the best for him and we were glad he survived. It was a hell of a health scare. I texted him when the news came out when he was healthy and he was very gracious in his reply, it was lovely. There will always be a line of communication there.”