Big E Hints at Meniscus Injury and Taking Some Time Off

– Big E seemed to suggest he’s dealing with a meniscus injury after a post on his Twitter account earlier today. Big E wrote, “Making mincemeat of my meniscus. Crossbody cooked the cartilage. Bye for a bit.” You can check out that tweet below.

The former tag team and Intercontinental champion took part in a tag team match on Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown Live. The New Day defeated the team of The Bar and Drew McIntyre. Additionally, PWInsider reports that his knee buckled on him during his Smackdown match.

WWE has not yet confirmed if The New Day member is dealing with an injury yet. 411mania has reached out to WWE for confirmation on his injury status following his Twitter statement.