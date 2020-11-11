WWE News: Big E. Hypes Lazor Wulf’s Return, Behind the Scenes of Damian Priest’s Halloween Havoc Entrance

– Big E. is excited for the return of his Adult Swim show Lazor Wulf, and took to social media to hype the second season premiere next month. The New Day member, who voices Canon Wulf on the show, posted to Twitter as you can see below:

“#LazorWulf Season 2 premieres on @adultswim December 6th at midnight! I’ve had an absurd amount of fun voicing the role I was born to play…a wolf with a cannon on his back.”

– WWE posted a video looking behind the scenes at Damian Priest’s special pre-match entrance at Halloween Havoc. Priest’s childhood friend Charlie Corletta performed for his entrance as part of his band The Silencer: