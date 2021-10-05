Big E. On Working With Undertaker On Netflix Film, Whether He Feels More Pressure as WWE Champion

Big E. discussed working with the Undertaker on the new Netflix film Escape The Undertaker, how he’s feeling as WWE Champion and more in a new interview. E. spoke with Busted Open Radio, and you can check out some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Undertaker on the film: “He was fun. Larry Heck was there, our trainer. We just had our moments when we had our breaks where we were all just kind of sitting around and Undertaker was telling stories, him and Larry were playing cards. When we were sharing our scenes he was obviously very into the scenes. But the moments before and after it was just really cool to pick the brain of a guy who is a legend and has been around for a long time. So it was cool to see both sides of Taker.”

On his bond with his New Day brethren: “Well you know, we really just built a bond. It’s hard to believe it’s been over seven years, but in 2014 we were really working on putting this group together. And the three of us were really floundering in our careers. And I think what really fortified our bond is the fact that we had to go through so many ups and downs. We were told no so many times. We were laughed at by so many people, because this idea that the three of us wanted to do together a lot of people found laughable. I have no problem saying his name, but Big Show was someone who, in front of our faces, would tell Kofi ‘hey, you don’t have to be hanging around these guys.’ He meant it. ‘You’re better than dealing with them.’ But I’m so grateful that the three of us bet on ourselves and believed in ourselves and forged our bond. And the reason I don’t mind saying Big Show’s name is because he apologized many times and said ‘you guys did things your way and it worked.’ I appreciate him for that.

“That really, those rough times, often times it can drive people and families and friends apart. But for us it brought us closer together. And I love those guys so much and I love that we can do something unique in wrestling. You don’t see a ton of stories of people who have real love and affection for each other, especially among men. I think it’s cool to portray a male friendship between three guys in a positive way. The fact that we, Woods and I, got to be in a gauntlet match to get Kofi a World Title match is something you never really see. Two guys working to get another guy an opportunity. After all these years we’re as tight as ever, and I couldn’t be more grateful for those guys.”

On if he feels any additional pressure as WWE Champion: “I don’t feel a certain pressure. I guess it’s more of a responsibility. For me, I think we have the roster, and obviously the rosters are shifting with the draft. But on both shows, regardless, I think we have an incredible roster. I don’t feel a certain pressure, I feel more of a responsibility to keep making the show the best it can.”