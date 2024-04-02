Big E. Gives Update On Potential WWE Return

Big E. has been out of action for two years now, and he recently gave an update on a potential return to the ring. The New Day member hasn’t wrestled since suffering a serious neck injury on the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE Smackdown, and he was asked about a potential return during an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. You can see highlights below:

On a possible return: “The great thing is they put me in control of that. Obviously, I’m listening to the doctors. They know more than I do as far as my health and prognosis. It’s one of those things where my ability to live my life day-to-day and to be in the gym is not compromised at all. But, obviously, getting in the ring and taking bumps, getting thrown on my back and my neck is a little bit different. I’ve been doing physical things my entire life and I never wanted to leave sports hobbled and crippled,” Big E said. “Now at 38, those are considerations of mine. I want to make sure that I’m making the best decision for myself and for my health moving forward. It’s just one of those things I want to be smart about. It’s just a matter of listening to the doctors, taking in enough information, looking at my more recent set of scans and deciding if the gamble is worth it.”

On getting advice from Steve Austin and Adam Copeland about his injury: “Unfortunately, neck injuries are a little bit too common in our industry. I’ve talked to a few different guys. The thing too is all of our scenarios are a little bit different. Some guys have issues with stenosis. Some guys need fusions. I didn’t have neck surgery. I was just in a hard collar for three months. I’ve been so thankful for so many of the guys I grew up loving and watching as a kid, so many legends who wanted to reach out and share what they went through when they had their neck injuries. I’m so grateful to all of them for following me to ask questions and their offering advice has been helpful too.”