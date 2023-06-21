Big Kon On What He Most Appreciates About Impact, Recalls Meeting Sgt. Slaughter While Landscaping

Big Kon is a part of the Impact Wrestling roster, and he recently talked about what he most appreciates there. The former Ascension member appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about his run in Impact so far, and also related a time when, before he had set his sights on a wrestling career, he ended up doing landscaping for Sgt. Slaughter. You can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On what he most appreciates about working for Impact: “I think, for me, it’s the community. That’s number one. It’s the fact that we’re all there to help and elevate one another, which is really nice… I’ve seen people walk up to [Bully Ray] and he’s always going to be there if you ask him questions. I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s the fact that you get input. It’s the fact that it’s an older generation and a newer generation and that they’re all there to help one another. That, to me, is a perfect element for success.”

On meeting Sgt. Slaughter before he (Konnor) had begun training to wrestle: “I had a buddy who was doing landscaping and he said, ‘Hey, man, come on over.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I need a couple of bucks,’ whatever. So we started doing landscaping. He looks at me, he says, ‘You’re never going to believe whose place this is.’ Lo and behold, you see this massive man walk out and it was Sgt. Slaughter. I was like, ‘Holy crap, I’m doing landscaping for Sgt. Slaughter. This is amazing.’ He was always a hero of mine… To this day, when I see Sarge, he asks me if I’m ever doing any landscaping for someone’s backyard.”