Big Time Wrestling Return of the Dragon Results: Ricky Steamboat Returns To the Ring
Big Time Wrestling hosted Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return at Return of the Dragon on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of WZ:
* Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle r, last eliminating Bryan Idol
* Bret Hart appears in a video package praising Ricky Steamboat.
* Matt Hardy defeated Crowbar
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton defeated Brian Pillman Jr.
* BTW Heavyweight Championship Match: Danny Miles defeated Facade
* Mr. TA docs a promo until Sgt. Slaughter puts him in the Cobra Clutch
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express defeated The Briscoes
* Savannah Evans defeated Amber Nova
* Ricky Steamboat and FTR defeated Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal and Nick Aldis
No one escapes the Cobra Clutch.🇺🇸🇺🇸@_SgtSlaughter is here at #ReturnoftheDragon.
Streaming live on #FITE: https://t.co/tY16ps5vIN@BTWwrestling pic.twitter.com/d1kDSGZw2u
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 27, 2022
Steamboat Armdrag!#ReturnOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/BEP7Oxckre
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 27, 2022
Triple figure four leglocks by FTR and Ricky Steamboat.#ReturnOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/1qDI7YltBD
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 28, 2022
