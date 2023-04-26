Bill Eadie Recalls Dynamic With Barry Darsow In Demolition: ‘We Worked As a Team’

Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow are better known as Ax and Smash of Demolition, and Eadie recently discussed the team’s secret for success. Demolition dominated the tag team division in the late 1980s, and Eadie talked about their time as a team in an interview with Under The Ring.

“Well neither one of us was selfish,” Eadie said (per Wrestling Inc). “Both of us knew in order to have a good match you have to put the effort in it. We worked as a team. We studied each other’s moves — I would say actually after the third or fourth match we had together we just clicked. Like I said before, there was no jealousy, I don’t think we had any harsh words in over 35 years together.”

Eadie also pointed to the fact that Demolition didn’t change their in-ring style regardless of their alignment as heels or babyfaces, and praised Mr. Fuji as their manager.