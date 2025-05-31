On the latest episode of The Snake Pit, Bill Eadie (Ax) discussed changing his look with face paint for the Demolition gimmick and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Bill Eadie on the Demolition face paint: “Well, it was a big change for me. I simply knew that the characters were going to work. I knew that the position we would be in, we’d make money. If it was just an opening position, an opening match, I wasn’t going to agree to it. But Vince was 150% behind it. So I knew, especially in WWF at that time, there was an opportunity for us to make money.”

On working with the British Bulldogs: “Excellent. Had great times with them all the time. I mean, there’s certain guys, and they’re two of them, but we were very, very, very fortunate at that time that there were so many good teams to work with. And I’ve said it many times and Barry has too, it’s hard to have bad matches with certain teams. The Bulldogs, Martel and Tito, or Martel and his other partner. Bulldogs were a dynamic team that did different stuff that you don’t normally see, especially Dynamite.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.