Billie Starkz on Why She Opted to Sign With AEW

During the post-show media scrum for last night's ROH Final Battle event, wrestler Billie Starkz discussed her main event loss against ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

Billie Starkz on signing with AEW before she graduated: “I’m going to be honest. I could have done anything with my life. I had a 4.6 GPA in high school and now I’m doing college because I think you should have a brain no matter what career you’re in. I chose AEW, truly for my own benefit. I had many options in high school, which was crazy. I did graduate before signing a contract. I don’t know if anybody knows that information, but I signed a contract while I still hadn’t graduated high school, which is crazy.”

On why she chose to sign with AEW: “I did choose to come to AEW because it gave me the freedom I wanted and I wanted to grow on my own and say I did this by myself. AEW has such an amazing roster of women that I don’t think get the credit they deserve. Athena has been wrestling for over a decade. Toni has been all over the world doing phenomenal things. We have new talent coming in like Mariah May, who is doing phenomenal work. I have so many people here that I would love the opportunity to wrestle and work with. I wouldn’t have the opportunity to wrestle anywhere else.”