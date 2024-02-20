Billie Starkz Says She’s Pitched Blink-182 Song For Her Entrance Theme

Billie Starkz is still hoping to get Blink-182’s “Aliens Exist” as her entrance theme. Starkz has previously pushed for the song to be used as her theme, specifically for ROH Final Battle 2023. While it didn’t happen then, Starkz told Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds that she is still hopeful that it will happen. You can see some highlights below:

On her progress in getting the song for her entrance: “Honestly, it’s only been me pitching for it and everybody saying, ‘this is a great idea’ and me never being able to get to Blink.”

On the value of entrance songs for wrestling: “I feel like music helps wrestling so much, especially with never seeing a person. If you have fire entrance music, I get hyped before you even come out.”