Billie Starkz Praises Lexy Nair, Says She Deserves More Credit

Billie Starkz is a big fan of Lexy Nair, and says that she doesn’t get enough credit for her work in ROH. Starkz and Nair have been involved in storyline with Athena as Minions In Training, and Starkz had some high praise for her in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds.

“She’s a sweetheart of a human being,” Starkz said. “I feel like Lexy does not get enough credit because she works her butt off on these ROH shows. She literally has to interview all of the talent after every single match. Getting a wrestler to come and talk to you after a match is one of the hardest things to do. Lexy does it every single week.”

She added, “I love Lexy because she’s just a sweetheart of a human being and will be nice to anyone, but she’ll still be evil with me every once in a while, and I love it.”