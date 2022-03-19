Billy Corgan Talks Crockett Cup, Jeff Jarrett’s Involvement, NWA’s Future

NWA owner Billy Corgan recently discussed the company’s Crockett Cup show and Jeff Jarrett’s involvement, the NWA’s future and more in a new interview.

Corgan on inviting Crockett to be at the show: “I like the idea of a grueling two night tournament where the winning team has to compete and win four times like PRIDE in Japan. Guys would fight four times in a hard fought style. I invited David because the important thing for the NWA is that not only do we represent history, we actually embrace it. David and the Crockett family’s relationship to the NWA is so important, so valuable that it can only add bravados to the event to have David there to not only enjoy the event but to really celebrate him and his family’s contribution. That is super important to us. He will be doing photo ops both nights, and David will be presenting the Crockett Cup to the winners as well as doing some commentary.”

Corgan on Jeff Jarrett’s involvement in the show: “That was an interesting situation. We had worked with Jeff at NWA 70, the NWA 70th Anniversary and it was a very successful evening. So we thought Jeff would be the perfect person to have since we are here in Nashville, Tennessee and be involved. Then a situation came up where the new champion, Matt Cordona asked for a new referee because he ultimately stated that he does not trust anyone in the company. We were able to get Jeff to agree to being the referee. Certainly given my history with Jeff, I felt comfortable with that decision.”

Corgan on where he sees the NWA in five years: “The NWA will rise or fall. Like a good movie, if a story gets more interesting, the people are more interested in how the story will play out. So far for the last four years, the story has been very typical. Rockstar buys the company, what did he buy, oh he brought it back, oh it’s kinda like a throwback thing, it doesn’t necessarily fit into this modern world, and is often portrayed as some kind of weakness. I of course violently disagree with that and the things we are doing now that seem kinda off the grid, are going to be the things that bring the company to international prominence the next five years or so. I see us spanning in a much better position and just continuing this great history.”