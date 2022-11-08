Billy Corgan Maintains That Nick Aldis Is “Working An Angle”

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, NWA owner Billy Corgan shared his thoughts regarding Nick Aldis’ actions over the weekend (per Wrestling Inc). Corgan believes Aldis has his own objectives and plans for the developing situation and stated that he holds no ill-will or tension over the events. You can read a highlight from Corgan and listen to the full episode for additional details below.

On his own analysis of Aldis’ actions: “What is this? He’s working an angle. He’s working an angle. I don’t know what the angle is, but why? Why would you build up a company, put your name on a company, put your face on the poster and on the way out of the door goes, ‘Ah, to heck with it?’ It doesn’t make any sense because in a way he’s burying himself. Why would Nick Aldis be willing to bury himself on his way out of the door? Because he’s doing something. It’s so obvious.”