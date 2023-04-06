Billy Corgan Says NWA vs. AAA Event Was a Big Hit As Part of Smashing Pumpkins Tour

An NWA vs. AAA show took place last month as part of Smashing Pumpkins’ The World is a Vampire tour, and Billy Corgan says that the event was a hit. The show took place on March 4th in Mexico City, and Corgan talked about how the fans who went to the show for the band were into the wrestling as well during a recent appearance on Under the Ring.

Corgan noted that the ring was set up between two stages and the show began after supporting act Death’s set. He added (per Wrestling Inc):

“I’m standing there and I’m wondering if those 20,000 people, when that band ends, are they going to turn around and come and watch wrestling or are they going to go off and get a hotdog or whatever? 20,000 people turned around and went to the ring and surrounded the ring. It was unbelievable.”

The NWA will go on tour for further dates with the World is a Vampire tour this summer in North America.