Billy Corgan Discusses Giving Ric Flair Freedom To Say What He Wanted In NWA 73 Promo

As previously noted, Ric Flair appeared at the recent NWA 73 pay-per-view, where he cut a promo and discussed his journey in the world of pro wrestling. In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, NWA president Billy Corgan

When asked about whether he knew that Flair would mention WWE as much as he did, Corgan responded that he didn’t but noted he also wasn’t going to limit what Flair could say (via Fightful):

“No, but you know what, Ric said, ‘What do you want me to say?’ I said, ‘Ric, you’re Ric Flair, you can say whatever you want.’ He went, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah, talk about whatever you want. I trust you.’ He said, ‘I want to speak from my heart. I’ve been thinking about what I want to say and it teared me up, thinking about it.’ I said, ‘Do your thing.’ That’s it. That’s what we’re about. Ric Flair has earned the right to step through those ropes and say whatever the damn hell he wants. I asked Ric, ‘Did you wrestle here?’ He said, ‘Many times. (I wrestled) Harley, Dusty, Blackjack.’ He rattled off twenty names and I was like ‘oh my God.’ Of course he can step in the ring and say whatever he wants. You don’t think he’s earned that? I do. I don’t care what anyone else thinks with their company. In my company, Ric Flair can say whatever the damn hell he wants.”

