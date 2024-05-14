Billy Corgan Says The CW Wasn’t Upset Over the ‘Cocaine’ Spot at NWA Samhain

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s In The Weeds, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed the infamous “cocaine” segment that took place at NWA Samhain. Below are some highlights of Corgan’s comments from Fightful:

Billy Corgan on The CW’s response to the segment: “After the ‘cocaine spot’ where Sinister Minister and his hot minions were snorting sugar off a table in Cleveland, that story took a life of its own. ‘NWA is going to lose its CW deal, they’ve lost their CW deal.’ About four days after the event, CW, I don’t want to say who, but certainly one of the top people at CW called me and said, ‘What is this all about?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. No one for your world has reached out to me.’ He said, ‘There is no problem over here. We’re reading all these articles and we don’t understand what the issue is.’ ‘So, to be official, there is no issue with what we did?’ ‘No, we think it’s funny.’ There was no issue. It was a completely invented story by either a troll inside the company, a leaker or something.”

On the pearl clutching over the segment: “As I joked about at the time. A fake drug spot versus a cheese grater to somebody’s head. That’s okay in professional wrestling. I didn’t like all the pearl-clutching. The fake rumors that we had endangered our CW spot, that was certainly annoying because it was putting a perception out there that we had done something wrong when we had never done anything wrong as far as CW was concerned. If people took offense to the spot, that’s fine; that’s wrestling, but the pearl-clutching from the crowd, that I found really amusing.”

NWA Powerrr currently streams weekly on The CW TV App.