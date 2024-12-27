wrestling / News

Billy Corgan, Shane Helms & More Pay Tribute To Jax Dane Following Passing

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Crockett Cup Jax Dane Image Credit: NWA

The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to the passing of NWA star Jax Dane. As reported, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion passed away following a heart attack at the age of 48. Several wrestling stars including NWA owner Billy Corgan, Shane Helms, Angelina Love, Konnan, Jazz, Luke Gallows and more posted to Twitter to pay tribute to Dane, and you can see some reactions below:

