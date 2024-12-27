Billy Corgan, Shane Helms & More Pay Tribute To Jax Dane Following Passing

The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to the passing of NWA star Jax Dane. As reported, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion passed away following a heart attack at the age of 48. Several wrestling stars including NWA owner Billy Corgan, Shane Helms, Angelina Love, Konnan, Jazz, Luke Gallows and more posted to Twitter to pay tribute to Dane, and you can see some reactions below:

Friend, mentor, absolute professional in and out of the ring, and loyalist who went out of his way to support and rebuild the NWA of today, Jax Dane loved professional wrestling deeply and he certainly loved those he fought and rode with. I know I speak for all of the National… https://t.co/5JsrtJyJ0u — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) December 26, 2024

There’s not much more I can add to this other than @TheJaxDane was my friend and I’m gonna miss him. I’ll be saving those silly ass texts messages forever. RIP buddy. https://t.co/l8tZtXqIU9 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 26, 2024

This is a really hard one. @TheJaxDane was such a kind, fun, very nice man. A hard worker, leader behind-the-scenes and extremely friendly gentleman, I had the utmost respect and appreciation for him. The entire @NWA Family will miss him tremendously. https://t.co/3FKaO4tWpB pic.twitter.com/lpqrATa9ZX — Pollo Del Mar – Instagram.com/PolloDelMarFans (@TheGlamazonPDM) December 26, 2024

So incredibly sad 😞 Jax was always a very kind gentleman and was loved by everyone who knew him 🙏🏼 RIP my friend. https://t.co/qbIjKksxSj — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) December 26, 2024

Great guy, passionate got to work with him in Impact always wanted to learn more. always in a jovial mood…#RIP https://t.co/9FjiPbyxgp — Konnan (@Konnan5150) December 26, 2024

My heart is broke. One of the first big guys to take me in.

Please pray for the family. 😞❤️ https://t.co/jiIrBrpuWC — Kenzie Paige (@KenziePaige_1) December 26, 2024

Will miss you my friend! Till we meet again! Rest well — Jazz “Female Fighting Phenom” (@Phenom_Jazz) December 26, 2024

RIP Jax Dane pic.twitter.com/kgRaztdEDH — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) December 26, 2024

I’ve been trying to think of the words for hours to address this, and I just don’t have them right now. I will simply say that I’m gutted. My condolences and sympathy to his family that he loved so much and spoke about glowingly. Thank you Jax… for it all. https://t.co/alms3XZLVI — Jeremiah Plunkett (@Plunkitis) December 26, 2024

One of the kindest and hardest workers in the business, taken far too young

RIP Jax https://t.co/rmKq2Rh6Ml — Royce Isaacs • ロイスアイザックス (@RoyceIsaacs) December 26, 2024

I've known Jax since the beginning of my career. From day 1 he was always supportive and helpful. He'd always greet me with a smile and a hug. We needed people like him. He will be deeply missed. RIP. https://t.co/4BRygYXtdT pic.twitter.com/JcbpOGtUUM — マックス・ジ・インペイラー (@_theyaremax_) December 26, 2024

Rest in Peace Dane, it was a pleasure to know and work with you my friend. https://t.co/czpHLqqZxy — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) December 26, 2024

Rip jax. Was always soo kind. Sending love to all family and friends during this difficult time https://t.co/JphCJdEMGX — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) December 26, 2024

🙏 Jax you were the first person to greet me when I came to NWA 70 with a joke and hug and when wrestling took me on a different path you were one of first to text me. My heart goes out to his wife and son! You will be missed Big man. 💔 https://t.co/pMCNbnAiky — Parrow (@Parrow_) December 27, 2024

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jax on Christmas Day. Jax Dane was such a beloved guy by everyone who he worked with that I’ve spoken to, and he always treated greenhorn young-boy Walker like gold when we interacted. A good man gone, send love to his family. 💔 https://t.co/z6BK2ah3ye — Walker Stewart (ウォーカー・スチュワート) (@VelvetVoiceWS) December 27, 2024

Always a sweetheart during my time working there. 🤍 Rest well, Jax. https://t.co/q0CJ47vnzH — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) December 26, 2024

Very sad news. Jax welcomed The Bruiser & I with open arms into the NWA locker room. He was an absolute pleasure to be around. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and close friends. https://t.co/THCfcY0BmB — Brian Milonas (@brianmilonas) December 27, 2024

Jeremy and I started in OVW over 20 years ago, and he was always nice to be around. I enjoyed working with and against him. My thoughts are with his family. #RIPJAX https://t.co/vOLFgA7vUX — Armando Estrada (@RealArmandoHaHa) December 26, 2024

Rest in Power Dax.. peace to your friends and family. https://t.co/NsbOZYTela — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) December 26, 2024

Freedom Pro wishes to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Jax Dane @TheJaxDane. https://t.co/IluOS9gosk pic.twitter.com/52CRupX045 — Freedom Pro Wrestling (@Freedom_Pro) December 26, 2024

My heart hurts to read this. 💔 What a nice guy Ajax was. My thoughts, prayers, & condolences are with his family. Rest in Peace sir. ❤️ https://t.co/IU5WnJd7z2 — The Professional 💀 (@RhettTitusANX) December 26, 2024

Rest In Peace Jax…..way too soon https://t.co/q8V21JTNsP — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) December 26, 2024