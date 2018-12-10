Billy Corgan Teases NWA Alliance With ROH, PPVs and More For 2019

– Billy Corgan said in a Q&A on his Instagram account that the NWA will be partnering with ROH in 2019. Posting responses to fan questions in his Instagram story, Corgan revealed some of what’s in store for the company.

As you can see below, Corgan said that PPVs are in the company’s future along with partnerships with ROH and Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, as well as the return of the Crockett Cup: