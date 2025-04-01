– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW coach and wrestler Billy Gunn discussed how things started clicking for him in wrestling after he was paired up with his New Age Outlaws tag team partner Road Dogg. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Billy Gunn on when things started clicking for him in wrestling: “I think not until me and Road Dogg got together…because…in a sense, I should have never gotten a job at WWE because I was so green, but the stars aligned… all the leashes were off… literally, they handed it to us…because we were literally about to get fired because they just didn’t have anything. We weren’t going anywhere. We weren’t doing anything.”

On how Road Dogg helped him: “And they said, ‘Hey, you guys just go do what you want to do. Go be what you want to be…’ Road Dogg is so talented, anyway, that he kind of helped me along. He [said], ‘Hey, dude, just turn it on. Just be that thing that’s in you that you wish you could get out,’ and I think that was the ‘Mr. A**/Bad A**’ Billy Gunn character.”

Gunn and Road Dogg were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.