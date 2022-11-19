wrestling / News

Billy Gunn on a Fantasy Matchup Between The Outsiders and the New Age Outlaws

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Billy Gunn Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Billy Gunn was asked about a fantasy matchup between The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) and The New Age Outlaws. Gunn said on the matchup (via WrestlingInc.com), “We would’ve beat the life right out of them.” He continued, “I mean, it would’ve been entertaining, but we would’ve won for sure.”

You can check out a video of the livestream with Gunn below:

