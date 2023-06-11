Billy Gunn Thinks Max Caster Is a Genius With His Freestyle Raps

– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Billy Gunn discussed The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and how Gunn thinks Caster would have fared during the Attitude Era of WWE. He stated the following on how he thinks Caster would’ve fared in that period:

“I think so, because he would have the… I think so. Only because he is a genius when it comes to his little raps and stuff. And I think in that ‘Era’, that’s all what people wanted to do. Because it’s very interactive. Like that’s the biggest thing that me and Road Dogg, where we were very interactive… you don’t know the gravity of how that is until people that weren’t even born then know what it is. So it has to… that just shows you the volume of how special that is. And I think Max would have been okay. And I think they would have really gotten into his stuff.”