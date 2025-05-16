Billy Jack Haynes Declared Mentally Unfit To Stand Trial On Murder Charge

Billy Jack Haynes has been deemed as mentally unfit to stand trial on charges of second degree murder. FOX 12 in Portland reports that the Portland Wrestling legend was deemed unfit to stand trial at a hearing in court Wednesday for a status check. Haynes’ trial for the alleged murder of his wife Jan Becraft was set to start in December.

Haynes will undergo more evaluation and treatment at Oregon State Hospital until he is deemed fit to proceed to trial. A fitness to proceed hearing will be held on May 20th and, should he become fit, the trial will go on as scheduled starting December 21st.Haynes was arrested on February 8th, 2024 after Portland police responded to reports of a shooting and found Becraft dead. Haynes refused to cooperate with officers at first and didn’t come out until two hours after they arrived. Haynes was charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon after spending a couple of weeks in the hospital for an medical condition unrelated to the incident.