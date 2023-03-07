– Wrestlenomics has the ratings for Sunday’s WWE on A&E programming. The latest edition of Biography: WWE Legends, showcasing the story of late WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, averaged 481,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s episode on Jake Roberts, which drew 453,000 viewers.

The Chyna episode of Biography drew an 0.14 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The rating was up from the 0.12 rating for last week’s show. Biography ranked No. 20 for Sunday’s Cable Top 150 rankings, per Showbuzz Daily.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals, showcasing The Rock vs. John Cena, averaged 387,000 viewers. Viewership was down from last week’s show, which drew 421,000 viewers for The Undertaker vs. Mankind episode. WWE Rivals drew a 0.12 rating, which is identical to the number for last week’s episode. Rivals ranked No. 27 for cable originals on Sunday.