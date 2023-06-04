Bishamon Win IWGP & NJPW STRONG Tag Titles At Dominion, Attacked By New Bullet Club Members

Bishamon are your new IWGP & NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions, winning the vacant titles at NJPW Dominion before being attacked by new Bullet Club members. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated HOUSE OF TORTURE and and the United Empire duo of Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan to win the titles, which were declared vacant after Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis relinguised them due to an injury to Davis.

After the match, the new champions were confronted by Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd, who joined the Bullet Club as the Bullet Club War Dogs. The two teams fought, with Coughlin and Kidd coming out on top.

This is the third title reign for Bishamon with the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, and their first NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championship reign.

