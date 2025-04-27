Bishop Dyer Says Gable Steveson Rubbed People Wrong in NXT

Bishop Dyer faced Gable Steveson in the latter’s only televised match in WWE NXT, and he recently looked back on working with the former WWE star. The two competed at the 2023 Great American Bash in a match that ended in a double countout, something Dyer spoke about on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the original plan for the match: “The original plan was for me to beat him and then we were going to come back and do another one where there was a no finish and then obviously in the end of it, he was going to murder me.”

On explaining to Steveson how a loss could benefit him: “Obviously, that’s an iconic feat to win a gold medal, let’s put that out there. That is incredible, but this is a business of entertainment and we want people to buy into you. Maybe you just have to take that L and go ‘I’m going to come back better! This is a different world. I’m new to this world.'”

On Steveson’s release: “I mean, I’m just going to say without putting too much out there that he rubbed some people the wrong way. After that match, the way that went down, I think he lost a lot of opportunity, especially in that NXT building.”