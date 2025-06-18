BKFC Founder Discusses His Meeting With Vince McMahon

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship founder and president David Feldman recently spoke with Undisputed (h/t Fightful) and confirmed that he did recently meet with Vince McMahon about working together.

Rumors have been going around for months about McMahon’s interest in getting back into promoting. Eric Bischoff said last month that McMahon had met with BKFC. Bischoff is also involved with the promotion, as is Hulk Hogan.

Feldman seemed to imply that McMahon wanted creative control.

“He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us, he’s Vince McMahon–if I were him, I’d want creative control, too,” Feldman said. “He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.”