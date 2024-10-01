Black Label Pro Cancels Upcoming Shows, Going On Hiatus For ‘Time Being’

Black Label Pro is taking a break, announcing that its upcoming show are cancelled and it’s going on hiatus for now. The promotion announced on Tuesday that it’s upcoming Fancy Wrestling event that was scheduled for October 12th had been cancelled and it is going on hiatus “for the time being.” No details as of now regarding the reason for the hiatus.

The announcement reads:

“Unfortunately we have decided to cancel Fancy Wrestling and the rest of the events upcoming. We are going on a hiatus for the time being. All tickets have already been submitted for refunds. Thank you for all the support.”

Black Label Pro has been running since 2017, with their most recent event being Crowning Glory in Chicago on September 4th.