Blackrock Inc Investment Firm Increases Ownership Of WWE
Blackrock Inc has officially increased its ownership of WWE, as the investment firm filed SEC documentation on Feb. 1 that disclosed that it now holds 4,200,300 Class A shares of the company (h/t Fightful).
The firm previously filed documentation in early 2020 that reported a total of 4,165,401 shares of WWE, thus increasing its current ownership of the company to nine percent.
Blackrock is based in New York and is currently the largest asset manager in the world, holding $8.5 million in asset management as of January.
You can view Blackrock’s SEC filing at this link.
