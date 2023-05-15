BLK Jeez On How He’s Feeling After Cancer Diagnosis, Getting Diagnosed

NWA star BLK Jeez is dealing with a cancer diagnosis, and he recently talked about how he’s feeling and more. As previously reported, Jeez revealed his diagnosed of multicol myeloma earlier this month and he talked about it during his conversation with The Wise Men. You can donate to his GoFundMe here and check out highlights from his comments below, per Fightful:

On his diagnosis: “I’m feeling pretty strong today, feeling positive and mentally strong. My mobility is good, which is a great thing. It puts you in a position where you need help, you need people to sort of wait on you and things like that, and I’m not that type of person. I’m used to being the one on the go, helping everyone else out. So this situation, it was a tough adjustment for me because I have to sit back and really just allow myself to be taken care of.”

On when he realized he needed to get checked out: “Multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of the plasma cells. So basically, what this cancer does, it causes bone damage and it leads to bone fractures. Originally, what I thought was happening is I was having a really bad back issue. It’s common [in wrestling], and a lot of us athletes, we sort of gauge how we feel. I guess we can be a bit stubborn as far as going to the doctor. Are we able to move? Yeah, we good. Can we walk? Yeah, we good. But then it got go the point where everything that I would normally try when I was injured just wasn’t working. I just knew I had to get to the E.R. So we went to the E.R., got blood work done, and that’s when it came up, and I was diagnosed with this April 1, I think it was. So it hasn’t been a long time, but to me, it feels like forever.”.