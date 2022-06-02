wrestling / News
Blood & Guts Challenge Made On AEW Dynamite
William Regal & Eddie Kingston want to take the Jericho Appreciation Society to Blood & Guts, throwing out the challenge on AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Regal and Kingston came out and said that they still want to fight the JAS, with Regal declaring “Blood and Guts!” Ortiz then attacked Jericho from behind and cut some hair off, leading to if Kingston wants the match Ortiz has to face Jericho in a hair vs. hair match.
The challenge came after Jericho’s group beat Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing.
.@Madking1981 is enraged after the events of Anarchy In The Arena! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/t4YPAv95a5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
It's going to be Hair versus Hair between @IAmJericho and @ortiz_powerful before they can get to #BloodAndGuts! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/73fHcxVk0t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
