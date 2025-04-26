wrestling / News
BLP At Squared Circle Expo III Results
Black Label Pro (BLP) held their event from Squared Circle Expo last night at The Wyndham in Indianapolis. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Griffin McCoy & Post Game (Mike Walker & Vinny Talotta) def. Dex Royal & The Highlight Reel (Damien Reel & Damon Reel)
* Rachel Armstrong def. Brittnie Brooks and Zoe Lucas
* Tony Atlas (w/ Mick Foley) def. Shazza McKenzie & Frank The Clown
* BLP Tag Team Championships: Hot Commodity (Hayden Backlund & Trevor Outlaw) def. Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) (c) to win the titles
* Miyu Yamashita def. Leyla Hirsch
* Crash Jaxon def. Darren Fly and Nate Kobain and Rhys Maddox
* BLP Midwest Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Super Crazy
* Danhausen & Maki Itoh def. Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* BLP Heavyweight Championship: Joshua Bishop def. Raj Dhesi (c) to win the title
Who had @Shazza_McKenzie managed by @FrankTheClown_ vs @RealAtlas managed by Mick Foley at @BLabelPro at @SquarCircleExpo on their 2025 bingo card? pic.twitter.com/XGLhoYytLv
— Mike Schoen (@mick6721) April 26, 2025
#ANDNEW BLP Tag Team Champions HOT COMMODITY!#BLPSCX pic.twitter.com/tP2B3mDEOP
— Jaime (@itsajaime) April 26, 2025
🙌🏾 @BrittnieBrooks #BLPSCX pic.twitter.com/OU0eDHt5iu
— Karnage (@Karnage312) April 26, 2025
A lil stretch @ZoeLucasPro #BLPSCX pic.twitter.com/NgiEE9XTHh
— Karnage (@Karnage312) April 26, 2025
Main Event for @BLabelPro Championship…. @JoshuaBishop_ vs @RajTheMaharaja #BLPSCX pic.twitter.com/Og0qxtg9Io
— Greg (@crowbro19) April 26, 2025
