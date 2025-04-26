BLP At Squared Circle Expo III Results

Black Label Pro (BLP) held their event from Squared Circle Expo last night at The Wyndham in Indianapolis. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Griffin McCoy & Post Game (Mike Walker & Vinny Talotta) def. Dex Royal & The Highlight Reel (Damien Reel & Damon Reel)

* Rachel Armstrong def. Brittnie Brooks and Zoe Lucas

* Tony Atlas (w/ Mick Foley) def. Shazza McKenzie & Frank The Clown

* BLP Tag Team Championships: Hot Commodity (Hayden Backlund & Trevor Outlaw) def. Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) (c) to win the titles

* Miyu Yamashita def. Leyla Hirsch

* Crash Jaxon def. Darren Fly and Nate Kobain and Rhys Maddox

* BLP Midwest Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Super Crazy

* Danhausen & Maki Itoh def. Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

* BLP Heavyweight Championship: Joshua Bishop def. Raj Dhesi (c) to win the title