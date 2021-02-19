Bo Dallas Reportedly Preparing For Life After Wrestling

Bo Dallas hasn’t been used by WWE since November 2019, but wasn’t released with other talents in April 2020 and is still under contract. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dallas isn’t even brought to TV tapings to sit in catering. He’s just simply not used but is still getting paid.

Dallas and Liv Morgan have a farm that they live at together, and have started a family real estate business. The two have been studying to prepare for a life after wrestling.