Boa and Xia Li Returning Next Week on NXT
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
Boa and Xia Li will be back to the Capital Wrestling Center on next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that the two stars will return to NXT for next Wednesday’s New Year’s Evil episode.
The two have been seen only in vignettes as of late, as they are trained under the guidance of a mysterious elder character. You can see the promo from tonight’s episode below:
𝑵𝑬𝑿𝑻 𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑲.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5shpDSJLc1
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020
