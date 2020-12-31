wrestling / News

Boa and Xia Li Returning Next Week on NXT

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xia Li Boa NXT

Boa and Xia Li will be back to the Capital Wrestling Center on next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that the two stars will return to NXT for next Wednesday’s New Year’s Evil episode.

The two have been seen only in vignettes as of late, as they are trained under the guidance of a mysterious elder character. You can see the promo from tonight’s episode below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Boa, NXT, Xia Li, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading