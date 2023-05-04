Boa vs. Eddy Thorpe and More Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up including Boa vs. Eddy Thorpe. The full lineup includes:

* Boa vs Eddy Thorpe

* Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

* Kale Dixon vs. Oro Mensah

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up is set to feature Eddy Thorpe throwing down with Boa in a heated main event, Oro Mensah battling Kale Dixon, and Thea Hail taking on Lola Vice.

Few Superstars have enjoyed the kind of instant success that Thorpe is experiencing, as the rookie has taken WWE by storm while winning his first five matches on NXT and NXT Level Up.

Having recently returned from injury, Boa is one of the most ruthless Superstars on the roster and might represent Thorpe’s most difficult challenge.

Additionally, one of NXT’s most athletic Superstars takes on one of the most arrogant when Mensah clashes with Dixon.

Mensah is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Oba Femi, while Dixon seeks his first victory in WWE.

One of the prized pupils of Chase University, Hail has seen her career soar to new heights since beginning to take direction from Andre Chase and has won seven of her last eight matches on WWE’s newest brand.

She’ll be opposed by Vice, a fearsome competitor with an MMA background. In her last appearance on NXT Level Up, Vice went toe to toe with Ivy Nile before being narrowly defeated by The Pitbull of Diamond Mine.

Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!