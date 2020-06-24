Bobby Fish Gets A New Tattoo (Pics)

Bobby Fish recently got a new tattoo sleeve on his arm, with portraits of his mother and father as well as two koi fish. The art was done by Patrick Flynn, who was on season thirteen of InkMaster. Flynn wrote on Instagram:

What an honor the last two days have been. I had the pleasure of tattooing @thebobbyfish from @wwenxt @wwe We knocked out his sleeve which was very special and sentimental. He ask me to add specific elements in this piece, and I love it. Vintage Portraits of his Mother and Father and two Koi Fish representing he’s daughters. This was super fun and I’m proud to say I made a new friend. Thank you @thebobbyfish for the trust and God Bless brother.