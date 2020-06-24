wrestling / News
Bobby Fish Gets A New Tattoo (Pics)
Bobby Fish recently got a new tattoo sleeve on his arm, with portraits of his mother and father as well as two koi fish. The art was done by Patrick Flynn, who was on season thirteen of InkMaster. Flynn wrote on Instagram:
What an honor the last two days have been. I had the pleasure of tattooing @thebobbyfish from @wwenxt @wwe We knocked out his sleeve which was very special and sentimental. He ask me to add specific elements in this piece, and I love it. Vintage Portraits of his Mother and Father and two Koi Fish representing he’s daughters. This was super fun and I’m proud to say I made a new friend. Thank you @thebobbyfish for the trust and God Bless brother.
View this post on Instagram
What an honor the last two days have been. I had the pleasure of tattooing @thebobbyfish from @wwenxt @wwe We knocked out his sleeve which was very special and sentimental. He ask me to add specific elements in this piece, and I love it. Vintage Portraits of his Mother and Father and two Koi Fish representing he’s daughters. This was super fun and I’m proud to say I made a new friend. Thank you @thebobbyfish for the trust and God Bless brother Tattoo Done using @eternalink @eternalinkconventions @hustlebutterdeluxe @stencilstuff @hivecaps @cheyenne_tattooequipment #cheyenne_tattooequipment #realism #eternalink #wwe #tattoo #support_good_tattooers #wrestling #tattooartist #music #toptattooartist #stencilstuff #artist #inkmaster #tattoosday #cooltattoos #father #secondskin #tattooart #mother #realistictattoo #color hustlebutterdeluxe #tattoo #blackandwhite #ink #tattooistartmag #guyswithtattoos #followforfollowback #artist #teamflynn
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Releases Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Backstage Notes on Impact Wrestling Handling Removal of Joey Ryan & Michael Elgin Material
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot